Ambassador Michael Sotirhos Dies in Florida

NEW YORK – Michael G. Sotirhos, 91, died on Sunday, April 14 in Florida. He was the first Greek-American who in 1989 became a U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

The son of Greek immigrants who arrived in the U.S. in 1923 through Ellis Island, Sotirhos was born and raised in Manhattan. He graduated from Baruch College at The City University of New York.

Michael Sotirhos, decorated Commander Order of Distinction (Jamaica); recipient Man of Year award National Republican Heritage Groups Council.

He was born on November 12, 1928 in New York.

Founder and Chairman Ariston Interior Designers, Inc. New York 1948-1985; partner, Cortina Valley Associations, Haines Valley, New York, Marla Realty, New York, Hampton Properties, Hampton, Virginia. Chairman Ethnic Voters for Reagan-Bush ‘84.

Former National Chairman National Republican Heritage Groups Council. Former; Executive Committee Republican National Committee. Has held numerous Government, and public appointments.

Ambassador to Jamaica 1985-1989, to Greece 1989-1993.

