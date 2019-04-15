Daughters of Penelope Alope Chapter 158 Hosts “MoonBee”

ALBANY, NY – Among the many charitable efforts undertaken year round, the Daughters of Penelope Alope Chapter 158 hosted a “MoonBee” through the generous work of The MoonCatcher Project. Members of both the Daughters of Penelope and Maids of Athena gathered with community members to work on this worthwhile endeavor on January 26. “The sisterhood and fellowship could be felt by all as we worked to help others,” Lauren Mouzakes-Viola told The National Herald.

She explained, “During the MoonBee, individuals of all skill levels worked together to create reusable menstrual management kits for distribution to girls around the world. In the poorest communities of the world, access to disposable menstrual hygiene products is limited. Because of this, many girls drop out of school once reaching puberty. “Creating these reusable kits allows girls to continue to stay in school, increasing their chances of completing their education. Participants also brought disposable feminine hygiene supplies to be donated to shelters in our local community.”

The MoonCatcher Project began nearly 10 years ago, and now impacts over 15 countries around the world. Not only are the menstrual management kits distributed, but the girls are also taught important reproductive health lessons and menstrual management.

More information about The MoonCatcher Project is available online: www.mooncatcher.org.