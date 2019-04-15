The Fourth and Fifth Sundays of Great Lent

On the 4th Sunday of Great Lent we commemorate St. John Climacus and his renowned treatise, the Ladder of Divine Ascent. St. John is also commemorated on March 30. He was a monk at a monastery on Mount Sinai and lived between the 6th and 7th centuries. The Ladder was originally intended for monks but all faithful can benefit from this great work. The Ladder is broken down into 30 steps, representing the years of Christ’s earthly life, and each …