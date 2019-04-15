Visitors, Revenues to Museums and Archaeological Sites up in Jan-Dec 2018

The number of visitors to museums and archaeological sites in Greece posted a 9.8 pct and 17 pct rise, respectively, in 2018, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

In December 2018 the number of visitors to museums increased by 16 pct, while numbers of free admission visitors increased by 16.6 pct and there was a 25 pct hike in revenues.

According to ELSTAT’s report on Monday, over the 12-month period (Jan-Dec 2018) there was a 9.8 pct increase in visitors, 7.9 pct increase in free admissions and revenues rose by 12.8 pct.

In archaeological sites, in December 2018 there was a 17 pct increase in visitors, a 23.8 pct hike in free admissions and revenues rose by 14.3 pct in comparison with December 2017.

In the period January-December 2018, visitors to archaeological sites of Greece increased by 13.8 pct, free admissions by 15.6 pct while revenues posted a 12.5 pct hike.