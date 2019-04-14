Orioles’ Chris Davis Ends 0-for-54 Skid in Win Over Red Sox

BOSTON — Chris Davis ended his record slump at 0 for 54 and drew applause from rival fans at Fenway Park, getting three hits and driving in four runs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 9-5 on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Davis walked to the plate in the first inning to what mostly appeared to be mock cheers when he was announced. But many of those quickly changed when he lined a bases-loaded, two-run single over the head of second baseman Dustin Pedroia, ending the longest hitless streak ever by a position player. Once he safely reached first, Davis tipped his cap to the Orioles dugout and many of his teammates raised their arms and hollered in support. He smiled and made a motion that he wanted to ball, which he got.

Davis, a former two-time major league home run champion, later hit two doubles. He had been 0 for 33 this season. The all-time record for a hitless streak by any player was an 0-for-85 drought by pitcher Bob Buhl in 1962-63.

Christian Vázquez hit a two-run homer and drove in a career-best four runs for the World Series champion Red Sox, who had won their last two games.

Andrew Cashner (3-1) gave up three runs on three hits in five-plus innings. Rick Porcello (0-3) pitched into the fifth.