Greek Diaspora Shows the Way to All of Us, President Prokopios Pavlopoulos Says

ATHENS – The Greek Diaspora shows the way to all of us in order, under conditions of seamless unity, to defend our national issues, the course of our country to the sustainable growth and the on conditions of social justice, the prosperity according to our democracy and our culture, noted President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos speaking on the phone at a special event organised by the consul of Greece to New York Ambassador Constantinos Koutras.

The event which was held for the Greeks Abroad, attended that presidential guard that is currently in the US to attend an event for the celebration of the Greek Independence Day (25 March) that will take place on April 14.