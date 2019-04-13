Costa Gavras: Part of the Greek Media Insults Me in the Worst Way

ATHENS – A part of the Greek media insults me in the worst way, stated director Costa Gavras to Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Saturday referring to Greek media articles on his new movie.

The internationally acclaimed Greek-French director said “I make movies for the last fifty years. Me and my movies have been criticised in the worst and in the best way. However, never before has been written that I have been financed by a government to promote its policy or its plans. This happened in Greece where I came to shoot a movie for the first time. A part of the media of the country I come from insults me in the worst way” Gavras said.