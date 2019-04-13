PM Tsipras: We have Kept our Promises; the Income of the Middle Class is Increasing

ATHENS – The Progressive Alliance will create room to receive the progressive citizens, the Alliance will not exhaust at the election battle and sees to the future to form the condition of a progressive co-governance, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said addressing on Saturday the electoral committee meeting of the Progressive Alliance held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Athens.

We have the right on our side but against us we have a toxic coalition that wants to return to the authority and turn the country back, noted Tsipras.

He sternly attacked main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis saying that the government has kept the promises it gave in September 2015 adding that the income of the middle class is increasing. “He speaks of the dissolution of the middle class when according to Independent Statistical Authority’s (ELSTAT) figures say that the income of the middle class has started to increase in the period 2015-2016 by 146 euros and this increase has tripled today due to the return to growth.