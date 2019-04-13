Why Your Pappou Supported Trump and Will Again

Let’s take a typical second-generation Greek-American, female, mid-twenties, living in Manhattan or another of the surrounding New York City suburbs. She’s a millennial professional, born to parents who, like her, are also native New Yorkers – and Democrats. And like so many of her friends, neighbors, and coworkers, she utterly despises Donald Trump and can’t wait for the day when he’s finally out of office.

Let’s call her Elektra (I’d have gone with the more popular “Maria,” but then I’d probably …