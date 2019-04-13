Why Your Pappou Supported Trump and Will Again

By Constantinos E. Scaros April 13, 2019

FILE - President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Let’s take a typical second-generation Greek-American, female, mid-twenties, living in Manhattan or another of the surrounding New York City suburbs. She’s a millennial professional, born to parents who, like her, are also native New Yorkers – and Democrats. And like so many of her friends, neighbors, and coworkers, she utterly despises Donald Trump and can’t wait for the day when he’s finally out of office.

Let’s call her Elektra (I’d have gone with the more popular “Maria,” but then I’d probably …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available