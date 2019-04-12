Wedding trends almost always seem to be a reaction against last year’s trends, but they can still offer fun and, at times, helpful ideas for brides-to-be and wedding planners. A more personalized wedding has been the trend for a few years now with many couples choosing to highlight their personal style or individual theme in unique ways. Gone are the days of cookie-cutter weddings and receptions that followed an almost unwavering script from the entrance of the bridal party and the bride and groom to the first dance, the cutting of the cake, etc. Today’s couples choose the traditions they want to include, often foregoing the bouquet and garter belt toss altogether, and inventing new traditions of their own like choreographed dance routines, for example to make their special day truly memorable.

Pick and choose your favorites among the following wedding trends for 2019.

For engagement rings, many brides opt for a classic solitaire. This year’s ring trends, however, may make many reconsider going the traditional route. From unexpected colored stone accents and unusual shapes to double-band engagement rings and Byzantine-inspired designs, 2019’s brides-to-be will be flashing some stand out pieces.

Moodier accents and darker color palettes are “in” for weddings this year following the pale blushes and cream shades of last year. Rich hues and jewel tones for all seasons create a dramatic look for your wedding.

Traditional design elements are also making a comeback in 2019, meaning the classic, elegant dinner party reception is the focus of the celebration with romantic candles and bouquets of flowers as centerpieces and tables set with lace and crystal stemware.

Statement Wedding Cakes with bold colors for fondant and personalized designs add fun and a strong visual element to the reception.

Flowers inspired by royal weddings are especially trendy this year following the most recent nuptials for the House of Windsor. Whether you prefer Catherine Middleton’s bouquet or Meghan Markle’s, most florists will gladly recreate the royal look for your special day.

Invitations and place cards in unusual mediums are also trending this year with vellum, the fine parchment made originally from the skin of a calf perhaps best known as the medium for medieval illuminated manuscripts, is just one of the mediums taking the place of plain, old paper. Leather, suede, acrylic, and even gold leafing are also in demand.

Seating in the round for ceremonies is a trend for those leaning towards non-traditional weddings or whose churches offer this type of seating anyway.

Balloons as part of the design elements are also making a comeback, but not in the way you might think. Balloon walls featuring balloons of varying sizes in rich colors or patterns are arranged dramatically along a wall or door to create a unique touch.

Velvet as a décor theme offers the soft, subtle texture to place cards, table settings, and other aspects of the wedding. Available in various shades, touches of velvet add elegance to weddings in any season.

Non-traditional floral arrangements featuring wheat and grasses make a bold statement for any wedding.

Personalized place settings, especially for smaller weddings, add a sweetness to the celebration that few others can. Think of inscribing the name of the guest on the place setting and adding a note to each they can cherish.

Custom artwork designed for the couple’s special day is another way to personalize the wedding.

Goodie bags to welcome guests are a great idea, especially for those with guests arriving ahead of the wedding from overseas or other states.

Bringing the indoors out, is a whimsical way to create a homey feeling for outdoor weddings. Think comfy chair or sofa in the grass for fun reception seating.

Minimalism, with simple color palettes, clean lines, and natural elements, is always a good choice for those looking for an elegant celebration with a modern sensibility. The royal weddings also influenced this trend as well in terms of wedding gowns in the minimalist style and the return of the tiara among the must-have accessories for the bride.

Statement lighting using lanterns, for example to personalize the space is another way to make the celebration a unique expression of style and the love shared on the happy couple’s special day.

Gin is also making a comeback in 2019 for wedding cocktails, according to The Knot, which noted it as the “mainstay in classics like the French 75 and Negroni.” A signature cocktail also adds a fun element to the day.