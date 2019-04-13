A Sweet Treat to Enjoy: Tahinopita from Cyprus

Tahini, made from ground sesame seeds, is nutrient-rich, and used in many Greek and Cypriot dishes both sweet and savory. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, tahini may help lower bad cholesterol levels and therefore reduce the risk of heart disease and strokes. It also contains some protein, fiber and many nutrients, such as iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and some B vitamins as well. The high amounts of magnesium and phosphorus may help reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis. Though …