Why Pose the Question?

By Eraklis Diamataris April 13, 2019

In this Friday, April 23, 2010 file photo Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou announces Greece's decision to request activation of a joint eurozone-International Monetary Fund financial rescue plan, from the main port of the remote southeast Greek Aegean island of Kastellorizo.(AP Photo/Tatiana Bolari, File)

Most people that think they live in democracies, don’t – they live in republics. In principle what does it mean to live in a republic-style country? It means that instead of the government taking direction from the people themselves through simple majorities, the public is asked to elect representatives to create legislation and interpret the nation’s governing legal document (constitution) on their behalf.

In the last 10 or so years we have witnessed an interesting trend springing up around Europe from …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available