Greek-Americans to Come Together at New York City’s Parade this Sunday

NEW YORK – The Greek Independence Parade in New York City, organized by the Parade Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, will take place this Sunday, April 14 beginning at 1:30 PM along Manhattan’s 5th Avenue.

The Parade celebrates the 198th anniversary of Greek Independence from the Ottoman Empire. Led by Grand Marshal George M. Marcus, this year’s Parade will have over 40 floats and almost 100 different organizations showcasing their Greek pride as they make their way north from 64th Street to 79th Street. See page 11 for the full order of parade battalions.