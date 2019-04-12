National Archaeological Museum Offers Free Art Workshops for Children in Easter Week

The National Archaeological Museum in Athens is organizing special free activities for children over the upcoming Easter Week, to help them release their creativity and imagination.

Children will therefore have the opportunity to participate in educational activities about the ancient Greeks’ sense of beauty, on occasion of the Museum’s new periodical exhibition ‘The Countless Faces of the Beautiful’, which will be accompanied by a visual workshop. They will tour the exhibition and will closely observe objects featuring different expressions of aesthetics over the centuries, with the guidance of an archaeologist.

They will also be able to collect information on the idea of beauty in ancient societies as revealed in vase representations and myths.

Finally, with the help of the museum’s resident painter, children will participate in a workshop to make their own art inspired by the relevant exhibits.

The Easter Week workshop schedule is as follows:

– Monday, 22 April: ‘The Beautiful Mycenaean’ (ages 6-8), 11:00 – 12:30

– Wednesday, April 24: ‘Timokrite seeks the secrets of beauty’ (ages 9-12), 11:00 – 12:30

Each workshop is free and limited to 25 children.

Workshop registrations start on April 16, at the tel. 213-2144-889.