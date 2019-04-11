Mario Frangoulis to Perform at Carnegie Hall April 11 Talks to TNH

NEW YORK – On April 11, Hungarian violinist Zoltán Mága returns to New York for a concert at Carnegie Hall, with special guests the internationally acclaimed artists, violinist Shlomo Mintz, singer Shelea, and Marios Frangoulis as special guests.

At the press conference on April 9, presented at the Greek Press and Communications Office, The National Herald met with the renowned tenor Frangoulis.

When asked about his collaboration and upcoming concert with Zoltán Mága, he told TNH, “For Hungary, Zoltán Mága is a …