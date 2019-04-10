Turkey to Look for Alternatives if US Doesn’t Deliver F-35s

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says his country could look “elsewhere” if the U.S. doesn’t deliver F-35 fighter jets.
Mevlut Cavusoglu also said in an interview with private NTV television Tuesday that Turkey could consider acquiring more Russian-made S-400s or other systems to meet urgent needs if it can’t purchase U.S. Patriot systems.
Turkey’s moves to buy the Russian S-400 technology have heightened tensions with Washington. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warned that Turkey was risking its NATO membership and its participation in the F-35 program.
Cavusoglu said: “If F-35s are not delivered, I would be placed in a position to buy the planes I need elsewhere.”
He added that a new U.S. offer to sell Patriots was “more rational” than a previous offer, but still didn’t meet Turkey’s expectations.
2 Comments
Fascist C.I A Minister of the U.S …MIke Pompeo… apparently has not gotten the message …there is no “Russian Collusion ” and the economic sanctions imposed on the world if they buy Russian military equipment can no longer be justified! The Russian Collusion charges were merely fabricated, like those about libya, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Venezuela, Ukraine, Yemen to illegally continue their World War to wage economic , political , and military warfare to control the sovereignty of the countries of the world by fascists in Congress, all bankrolled by the Secret Societies of Billionaires who now own the governments and media of America and EU.
Apparently, Turkey, like the International Criminal Court..does not do as Pompeo says….
The international court prosecutor’s office says it has “reasonable basis” to believe that “war crimes and crimes against humanity” were, and continue to be, committed by U.S government forces in Afghanistan and abroad in other countries!
Pompeio stated that the members of the International Criminal Court.would be subject to the revoking of their Visas, and personal economic sanctions by the U.S! The actions were intended to get the court to drop the potential investigation, and that Washington was ready to further increase the pressure if they don’t do as he says! .
“These visa restrictions may also be used to deter ICC efforts to pursue allied personnel, including Israel for their crimes in Palestine!
Fascism 101!
How Pathetic… the only thing standing in the way of U.S warlords selling Advanced F-35 fighters to Turkey is Edrogan’s defense of his sovereignty to fulfill contracts with foreign governments , and to purchase for his country anything he considers to be in the interests of Turkey!
Just think, by Edrogan exercising his legal rights serves the interests of Greece, in preventing Nato Ally , ,but dreaded enemy Turkey from receiving more lethal weapons from America to threaten Greece and Cyprus …as they have historically done for centuries!
If not for Edrogan…made in America Greek Dispora and corrupt Greek government….would have successfully represented the business interests of Lockheed Martin and Boeing and their gangsters in our government to provide all the advanced weapons Turkey can handle!
So… the corrupted Tsipras and Mistotakis…merely stooges of America and The EU… should demonstrate some degree of honor and do what the Egyptians , Pakistan , China, India etc ..
Egypt signed a $2 billion contract to buy more than 20 SU-35 multirole fighters from Russia. The delivery of the aircraft, including their weapon systems, will begin as early as 2020-2021. The SU-35 is a single-seat, twin-engine, super maneuverable aircraft. With 12 to 14 weapon hardpoints, the SU-35
Or have the” made in America Greeks” ..demand that the U.S provide Greece with 5 billion dollars of our treasury to buy our weapons …like they do for Israel… for free!