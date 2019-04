NEW YORK – At a special event held at the Battery Gardens in Lower Manhattan on April 10, the guests’ tables were adorned with brochures featuring the photo of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been named Ambassador for the Greek Feta abroad promotion program.

Highlighting the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) product, “Feta. Taste from Europe. Authentic Greek Cheese” was the title of the program, which began in May 2018, will last for three years, with its main objective: to …