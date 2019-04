Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is going to Brussels on Wednesday to take part in the emergency summit of the European Council on Brexit (Article 50).

Earlier, Tsipras will take part in the summit meeting of the Party of European Socialists (PES). The prime minister’s schedule, in Athens time, is as follows:

– 16.00 Prime Minister’s participation in the PES summit meeting

– 19.00 Emergency Summit of the European Council on Brexit.