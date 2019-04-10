Greece-US Cooperation Dominates Pappas’ Meetings in Washington

Minister for Digital Policy, Communications and Media Nikos Pappas on Tuesday met with Michael Kratsios, Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Assistant to the President at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The two officials discussed the “multi-level cooperation” between Greece and the USA, with particular emphasis on innovative entrepreneurship, the development of large infrastructure and the exploration of space.

Recognising that there are significant areas of cooperation between Greek and American businesses, Pappas and Kratsios examined possible joint actions and initiatives. They also discussed last year’s TIF, in which the USA was the honored country and was represented, amongst others, by a number of major companies in the technology sector.

On his part, Pappas had the opportunity to present Greece’s steps in the space sector, referring to the signing of a joint statement to pursue collaboration between the Hellenic Space Agency and NASA to send a Greek robotic vehicle to the Moon. In addition, he spoke about the National Broadband Project, which entails investments of 4.0 billion euros, as well as all the state initiatives to achieve “Equitable Digital Development.”

At the end of the meeting, Pappas said that during his two-day visit to the US he had the opportunity to exchange views on the development of new technologies with White House officials and the State Department.

“The cooperation is now multilevel and it also covers areas such as innovative entrepreneurship, large infrastructure development, space exploration and more. It also outlines the strategically good relations between Greece and the US,” he stated.