Squelching Dissent in the Democratic Party

By Dan Georgakas April 10, 2019

FILE - Former Democratic Presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

An unexpected surprise of the 2018 elections was the number of women and progressives who won office. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) recently adopted a policy that indicates how much the Democratic establishment fears this grass roots resurgence in its own ranks.

Rather than embracing or negotiating with internal critics, the DCCC has chosen a highly undemocratic and unethical pathway. This response reverts to the administrative manipulations used by Hillary Clinton to thwart the presidential bid of Bernie Sanders.

Newcomers usually …

