ND Leader Mitsotakis Visits Paros, Pledges to Lower Taxes

Main opposition New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday paid a visit to the Aegean island of Paros, one of the most popular island destinations in the Cyclades. In a statement, he pledged to lower taxes for private individuals and businesses, lifting the tax burden in order to “give strength” to the economy and the middle class.

“New Democracy will ease the tax burden on businesses and citizens. Within two years we will reduce the ENFIA (property tax) by 30 pct and the tax for businesses from 28 pct to 20 pct, while immediately lowering VAT on restaurants/catering from 24 pct to 13 pct. Productive Greece will be able to breathe once more.

“Only in this way can we claim more work positions for our younger fellow citizens and make healthy entrepreneurship robust. We deserve better, Greece deserves better….and after the next elections, with the confidence of the Greek people, we will also prove this in practice,” Mitsotakis said.

He visited the Paros Town Hall and was briefed on the problems that exist on the island, while he also visited the town of Naoussa and spoke with fishermen.