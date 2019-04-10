Kammenos Says New Greek Defense Chief Powerless

ATHENS – Greek former Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, ousted when he took his tiny Independent Greeks (ANEL) out of a coalition with the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, said his successor, formed Armed Forces Chief Evangelos Apostolakis, isn’t running the ministry.

Kammenos told Open TV that Apostolakis was being sidelined by his alternate minister, Panagiotis Rigas, and the Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff (GES), Giorgos Kambas.

Kammenos said that “dangerous things are going on at the Defense Ministry. It’s got nothing to do with Apostolakis. He has been supplanted by Rigas who acts like a commissar at the Defense Ministry,” and Kambas was “incompetent, dangerous” and a “pawn of Rigas.”

They had been under his control while he was the defense minister. He said that Kambas should not have been made the GES chief as he had already suffered two heart attacks and the arrest of two Greek soldiers last year by Turkey occurred under his watch.

Rigas snapped back that Kammenos’ comments undermined the morale of the Armed Forces.