Nowitzki Announces Retirement After Final Home Game for Mavs (Vid)

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has announced that he is retiring from the NBA.

The 40-year-old kept his plans secret until the end of his final home game. After speeches from Larry Bird and others he idolized growing up in Germany, Nowitzki told the crowd, “this is my last home game.”

Nowitzki played a record 21 seasons with the same franchise, scoring 30 points in his final home game in a 120-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The 14-time All-Star has one game remaining, Dallas’ season finale at San Antonio on Wednesday night.