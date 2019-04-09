Skiathos Volunteers “Spring-Clean” Island’s Beaches ahead of Summer

SKIATHOS, Greece – The Aegean island of Skiathos, one of the most popular and beautiful holiday resorts in the Sporades archipelago, prepared itself for the upcoming tourist season with a voluntary beach cleaning drive that involved more than 550 school pupils and 75 adult volunteers, organised by the cultural association “Skiathos”.

The volunteer environmental programme was organised in the first part of April in order to clean all of the islands 72 beaches, including the signature ‘Koukounaries’ beach, which are famous for their unique golden sands and crystal clear water.

Hotels and tourist enterprises on the island are already preparing to open ahead of Easter, with the first charter flights expected to land at Skiathos’ international airport “Alexandros Papadiamantis” on May 2.

Even though it is the smallest of the Sporades islands, Skiathos is visited by more than 1.5 million tourists a year and the island’s current goal is to match these numbers in 2019.