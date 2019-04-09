Charity Football Match in Aid of 25-Year-Old Rare Disease Survivor

A charity football match will be held on Saturday April 13 in Thessaloniki for 25-year-old Batten disease sufferer Thodoris Ntoumas, first diagnosed with the rare degenerative disease at the age of six, now a third-year student at the Agricultural University of Athens, having defied all medical expectations.

Batten disease is a rare neurological, degenerative disease, which first affects the patient’s vision ahead of motor restrictions and epileptic seizures. For example, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, it affects an estimated 2 to 4 out of every 100,000 children in the United States. The average life expectancy of a Batten patient is 20 years, a scientific fact which has prompted doctors to regard the case of Thodoris Ntoumas a so-called medical miracle.

The proceeds from the football match in Thessaloniki will help bring Thodoris to a US-university affiliated medical center, where he can join an experimental clinical gene therapy study that could help him and set a medical precedent against the debilitating disease.

The football match is organized by Soccer Solidarity of Fixed-Rail Transports in cooperation with the Mixed Team of Veteran Footballers of Thessaloniki, and is under the auspices of STASY-Urban Rail Transport SA, the Voluntary Charity Organization Care for the Child and the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

Entrance is free for the charity match at the football court of the National Kaftantzoglio Stadium in Thessaloniki, but donations will be accepted at the stadium. In addition, organisers will be selling bracelets with the logo “Theodore’s Miracle” at 5 euros each.

Funds raised at the event will be directly distributed to the family of Thodoris and of another three Greek children with serious illnesses.

Info: “Theodore’s Miracle” at Kaftantzoglio Stadium, Thessaloniki, Saturday (April 13), 17:00