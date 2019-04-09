AHEPA Supreme Governor Addresses Poughkeepsie Chapter 158

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – AHEPA Poughkeepsie Chapter 158 hosted a joint meeting with Middletown Chapter 545 and Newburgh Chapter 115 on March 9. Supreme Governor George Karatzia was the featured speaker. Poughkeepsie Chapter President Stephen Miller was honored to have the Supreme Governor visit the Chapter. The Supreme Governor presented a video demonstrating the past, present, and future of AHEPA. Major projects, purpose, and membership were discussed followed by remarks from the Supreme Governor and the membership in attendance.

Also among those present, Peter Givas, born September 8, 1920 is the oldest member of the chapter in Poughkeepsie. He will be 99 in September making him older than AHEPA itself which was founded in 1922. He has been a member of the Poughkeepsie Chapter for 74 years. Givas has served as President, Treasurer, and the Executive Secretary.