Greek-Australian Filmmaker Mary Zournazi on Latest Film, Rembetika Blues (Video)

By Eleni Sakellis April 9, 2019

Greek-Australian filmmaker and professor Mary Zournazi holds a DVD of her award-winning documentary Dogs of Democracy and spoke to TNH about her latest project, Rembetika Blues. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – The Greek diaspora communities have always had a great deal in common and with the advent of modern transportation and the current technology available, we seem to be drawing closer and closer together, making this small world even smaller through our shared immigrant history and experience, our heritage, and our love of the homeland. Award-winning Greek-Australian filmmaker Mary Zournazi recently visited the offices of The National Herald to discuss her life, work, and latest documentary film currently …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available