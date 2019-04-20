Peter Poulos on His Role as The Hellenic Initiative’s Executive Director

By Eleni Sakellis April 20, 2019

Cynthia Drivas and Peter Poulos at The Hellenic Initiative 5th Annual Gala in New York City. Photo: Courtesy of Peter Poulos

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) is a global, nonprofit, secular institution mobilizing the Greek Diaspora and Philhellene community to support sustainable economic recovery and renewal for Greece and its people. THI programs address crisis relief through strong nonprofit organizations, led by heroic Greeks who are serving their country. They also build capacity in a new generation of heroes, the business leaders and entrepreneurs with the skills and values to promote the long term growth of Hellas. THI Executive …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available