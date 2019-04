Ataturk International Airport – the 18th largest in the World in terms of passengers – was shut down this weekend. Within 48 hours its operations were transferred to Istanbul’s newly built Black Sea airport that will serve 90 million passengers a year.

The goal is to make this airport the largest in the world when it is expanded in 10 years, when it will be able to serve 200 million travelers annually.

It is a monument to the achievements of Tayyip Erdogan, …