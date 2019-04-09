Novartis Case, “Biggest Scandal” in Greek History,  Falling Apart

ATHENS – Greek corruption prosecutors said they can’t find evidence against nine of 10 rival politicians accused by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of “the biggest scandal since the establishment of the Greek State,” and taking bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

The case was sent to Parliament but returned to investigators after only one former minister, Andreas Loveros of the now-defunct PASOK Socialists, was asked to provide testimony as a “suspect” in an alleged crime, media reports said.

According to reports, the prosecutor refers to “indications of wrongdoing” against Loverdos, but not from testimony by the whistleblowers but a new anonymous witness who was said to have spoken to anti-corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki eight times.

With Tsipras and his Radical Left SYRIZA party plummeting in polls in an election year after he reneged on anti-austerity vows, Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis said the party’s hope of returning to power rested on “putting people in jail,” and the Premier said all 10 were guilty.

The case is based on the testimony of three whistleblowers whose identities had been protected under laws designed to encourage people to report wrongdoing and some of the accused said they would sue to uncover the names although one was revealed after being stopped by police at the international airport while trying to get to Spain. The other two’s stories keep changing.

Three former prime ministers, including a caretaker premier for a few days, two ex-finance ministers along with past health ministers between 2007-14, excluding current Cabinet members in the SYRIZA government – were named in the indictment sent to Parliament to see if lawmakers would lift their immunity.

After two years of a probe, the claims against the office-holders in a massive indictment were based solely on the hearsay testimony of the whistleblowers, who spoke to investigators behind closed doors.

The investigation will briefly continue into the anonymous witnesses’ claims against former premier Antonis Samaras, European Union migration chief Dimitris Avramopoulos, current Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras, as well as former health minister Adonis Georgiadis and Marios Salmas although there’s no evidence.

Loverdos said he was the victim of a “miserable and rotten plot” against him, while warning that he will seek legal recourse over what he charged is an abuse of power and said the whistleblowers were “hooded perjurers”who defamed him.

The major opposition New Democracy mocking Tsipras for making the accusations without any proof but there was no response from his office as he’s struggling to claw back in polls that show the Conservatives holding big leads with elections required to be held by October.

New Democracy said the alleged “biggest scandal” is “proving to be the biggest plot ever set up by a Greek government against its political opponents,” and falling apart.

Prosecutors cleared four of the 10 politicians – former ministers Evangelos Venizelos, Andreas Lykouretzos and Georgios Koutroumanis and former premier Panagiotis Pikrammenos.

The case still remains open for five other politicians – former New Democracy premier Antonis Samaras, former finance minister and current Bank of Greece Governor Yiannis Stournaras, European Union Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, former minister and current vice president of New Democracy Adonis Georgiadis and former minister Marios Salmas.

But judicial sources told the business newspaper Naftemporiki there’s no evidence against those five either and they are expected to be cleared. They also said no deposits were found in bank accounts held by Loverdos that would indicate he took bribes either.

An internal investigation by Novartis found last month that there was no evidence of bribery of Greek state officials.

Reports indicated that Touloupaki wants to wrap up the case because her tenure is expiring. Her predecessor, Eleni Raikou, quit after condemning what she called “non-institutional interventions” in her former investigation.