Hazard’s Brilliance Gives Chelsea 2-0 Victory Over West Ham (Vid)

LONDON — Eden Hazard’s slalom through the defense before scoring the Chelsea opener on Monday didn’t exactly leave the West Ham fans speechless.

“Eden Hazard,” they chanted at Stamford Bridge, “he’s off to Madrid.”

For now Hazard’s feet are very much in west London. But maybe not for much longer, given the transfer talk the winger continues to stoke.

The mesmerizing move before Hazard’s 24th minute-goal was far from a flash of brilliance. Hazard produced a fine individual displayed, capped by scoring again in the 90th minute to complete a 2-0 victory that lifted Chelsea to third in the Premier League.

With 19 goals in all competitions this season, Hazard has matched his previous-best Chelsea tally in 2014-15 and there is still more than a month remaining. Then, with only a season left on his contract, Chelsea could find it hard to keep its biggest asset.