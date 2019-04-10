Red Mullet Baked In Grape Leaves (Barbounia Psita sta Klimatofylla)

One of the most elegant fish dishes in the Greek repertory and an excellent, easy choice for a festive meal.

Portion: Yields 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

¾ cup Krinos Extra Virgin olive oil

Strained fresh juice of 2 lemons

1 tablespoon Krinos organic oregano

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Water

Krinos grape leaves in brine (as many as there are fish, plus about 6 for spreading on the bottom of the pan)

2 pounds (907g) red mullet, cleaned and gutted but whole

Preparation:

Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, oregano and pepper. Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil and blanch the grape leaves, steeping them for 4-5 minutes, until soft. Remove with a slotted spoon and rinse immediately under cold water. Trim off the stems. Preheat the oven to 350º F (176º C). Brush 1 tablespoon olive oil on the bottom of an ovenproof glass baking dish large enough to hold all the fish. Spread 4-6 grape leaves on the bottom. Wrap each fish in a grape leaf. Place in the pan, seam side down. Pour the sauce over the fish, and bake, covered, until fish and grape leaves are tender, about 25 minutes. Remove and serve.

Bon Appetit!!!