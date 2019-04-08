Our Everyday Greek: Greek you Already Know from English Words Ending in -logy

ΛΟΓΟΣ IN SCIENCE

Λόγος is the Greek word that is most often used in English as a component of compound words. “Ο λόγος” means the verbal expression, the speech, and the reason as well. In ancient Greek it additionally meant the logic, the rational thinking, implying the direct connection between talking, reasoning, and rational thinking in ancient Greek society. Consequently, the suffix -λογία, -logy, which occurs in English words, means “the science”.

Η αρχαιο+λογία, archaeology, is the science that studies the antiquity, …