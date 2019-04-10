The Caravan of Innocence by Yiorgos Theodorou Opens on April 16

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the art exhibition The Caravan of Innocence by Yiorgos Theodorou opening on Tuesday, April 16, 6 PM, at its premises, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

Yiorgos Theodorou was born in Athens and studied Painting in the Athens School of Fine Arts, and Graphic Arts and Visual Communication in the School of Graphic Arts and Artistic Studies in the Technical University of Athens, while he also trained in product design and animation. His professional career started in the field of visual communication, illustration and animation, and gradually oriented towards painting and education.

He has had two individual exhibitions of paintings in Athens and has participated in numerous group exhibitions. In the field of education, today, he is the academic director of Graphic Arts in AKTO Art and Design College, and teaches in the School of Graphic Arts and Visual Communication in the University of West Attica.

Miltos Papanikolaou, Professor of History of Art at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, writes about the exhibition:

“In the works of The Caravan of Innocence,Yiorgos Theodorou, drawing upon critical social events of universal significance, such as the odyssey of people who roam around the world, offers his own subjective dimension.

“He uses the means of painting (color, form, line, space) as carriers of messages that communicate strong emotions which relate to individual as well as collective behavior. Thanks to the talent of the painter, through the expressive power and visual truthfulness, the viewer feels the aesthetic result in a direct way, participating in the ‘action’ of the figures depicted and their mental state, thus reaffirming the definition of ‘empathy.’

“Theodorou fashions ‘ideas’ as figures though without an emphasis on objectivity. His works are creations of imagination. Disfigured images, distortions of the three-dimensional space, a fleeting and fluid atmosphere poised between reality and illusion inform his paintings.

“In The Caravan of Innocence meaning is multifarious and acquires universality, with its timeless value enhanced.”

The exhibition is on view April 16-30, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM.