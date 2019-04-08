Greek Basketball Legend Nick Galis at the 7th Navarino Challenge

ATHENS – For the 7th consecutive year, Navarino Challenge, the annual celebration of sports, comes to Messinia and Costa Navarino October 11-13 with new surprises and new activities.

Greek basketball legend Nick Galis, the first Greek basketball player inducted into the Hall of Fame, and to have been counted among the pantheon of world basketball greats, will be present at the award-winning event for the first time. Emphasizing the role of sports in bringing people together, Nick Galis pointed out: “Sport unites people. Sport unites nations.

The Navarino Challenge brings together professional and amateur athletes, people of different ages, genders and skills. It creates friendships and special bonds between participants who all speak the same language, that of sports. As a society, we have to send the message that sports unites people – #sportsunitespeople – but to also give young children core ethical values through sport. Costa Navarino and Navarino Challenge are pioneers in promoting this idea and I will contribute to spreading the message with great pleasure.”

Galis will be the guest of honor at this year’s event and he will also tip off the 4on4 tournament at Costa Navarino. Participants who book their accommodation package at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino will, for the first time this year, have the opportunity to form their own championship team and compete in the tournament until the finals.

Basketball clinic with Joe Arlauckas

Basketball will be the sport of honor with Euroleague legend Joe Arlaukas leading basketball lessons for children aged between 5 and 17.

Free admission in the Authentic Marathon of Athens for the first 50

The first 50 to book a package at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino will earn a free admission in the Athens Authentic Marathon’s 5km race on November 10, 2019. With the main goal of promoting sport and fair play through its message “sport unites people,” Navarino Challenge will include more than 10 Olympic sports and numerous activities for everyone in its program.

Navarino Challenge participants who’ve booked their accommodation package at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and choose to take part in the main activities (running, swimming) can also enjoy all the other event activities. More information on accommodation packages can be found on the following online: http://www.navarinochallenge.com/accommodation-packages-2019

Runners and swimmers can act immediately to take advantage of the early bird offer by registering to a 30% discount until May 31 (children’s participation is free of charge).

Entries for the award-winning sporting event are underway and interested parties can take part by completing the special form available at the following link: http://activemedia.com.gr/product/navarino-challenge-2019/.

Pre-sale is also available online via www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876 as well as at all Viva pre-sale points.

Samsung is the official technology partner for another year. Official sponsors of the event are Ford Motor Hellas and the Natural Mineral Water Vikos. Luanvi is the official sports supplier of the event for one more year.

Official supporters are Municipality of Pylos-Nestor, Poseidonia, and Avance Rent A Car.

Navarino Challenge has joined the Greek actions of the #BeactiveHellas 2019 program of the European Commission and is under the auspices of the General Secretariat of Sports.

Navarino Challenge is co-organized by Costa Navarino, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and Active Media Group with the support of the Municipalities of Pylos-Nestor and Trifilia.

Hashtags: #navarinochallenge #costanavarino #sportsunitepeople #eatwell #runwell #livewell