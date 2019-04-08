Juventus Set to Break More Records With Title 1 Point Away

MILAN — Juventus is set to break a slew of records in Serie A — again.

The team’s 2-1 win over AC Milan this weekend, coupled with Napoli’s draw against 10-man Genoa, has left Juventus needing only one point to secure a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title.

That should be more than doable at relegation-threatened Spal on Saturday, even with the exertions of a midweek trip to Amsterdam for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Ajax.

If Juventus does get the point it needs at Spal, the team would become the first Italian club to clinch the title with six matches to spare. The previous record of five matches was set by Torino in 1947-48 and matched by Fiorentina in 1955-56 and Inter Milan in 2006-07.

“Winning eight titles in a row isn’t easy,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “I hear talk of a title race that is not very interesting but it is more credit to Juventus than lack of credit to the others.

“Napoli is doing what it should be to win it, and should be congratulated. But I think even more compliments should be given to Juve, because we have gone above and beyond.”

It will be Allegri’s fifth league title in as many years in charge of Juventus, continuing the streak started under predecessor Antonio Conte.

No club in Europe’s top five leagues has won eight in a row. Lyon came close, winning seven straight French league titles.

If Juventus ends the season with at least six victories and a draw, it will finish with 103 points, surpassing the all-time Serie A record of 102 points it set in 2013-14. If it wins all its remaining matches it would have won 34 out of 38 games, breaking another one of the records it set that season.

By: Daniella Matar, Associated Press