ELTA: Commemorative Set of Stamps “Children and Stamps”

A new commemorative set of stamps by the Hellenic Post, titled “ Children and Stamps” depicts works of art by young artists and is available from 9 April 2019. These acclaimed works of children’s art, highlight their thoughts on inequality, their dreams for the future, their hopes for a brighter future, a future more colourful and fair.

The set urges grown-ups to steer clear of smoking, which is the central idea behind the “ SmokeFreeGreece” campaign, and the “ Learning Not to Smoke” message, which made its appearance during the 9 Panhellenic Student Conferences “ Education for a World without Smoking”.

The 13th Trikala Elementary School was awarded 1st place at the UNESCO World School Painting Competition titled “ Opening hearts and minds to refugees”, and the Hellenic Post honours and prints the award winning painting on a stamp in this commemorative set.

Finally, the world children’s book day takes us back to the carefree moments of childhood and to those winter nights where our eyelids slowly closed, at the sound of our favourite fairy tales. The children’s book is presented as a constructive source of entertainment, an open window into knowledge, joy and new worlds that unfold through its pages. This is artfully represented on a postage stamp created by Hellenic Post artist Marina Lasithiotaki.

ΚΛΑΣΕΙΣ ΠΑΡΑΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΕΣ

0,72 € 1st Prize UNESCO – 13th Trikala Elementary School 250.000

0,72 € Learning to be Smoke Free 500.000

0,90 € Logo SmokeFreeGreece 500.000

2,50 € World Children’s Book Day 3.000.000

DIMENSIONS : 35 X 45 mm in sheets of 25

DESIGN : Marina Lasithiotaki

PRINTING METHOD : Multicolored (OFFSET)

PRINTERS : «VERIDOS MATSOUKIS S.A. SECURITY PRINTING»

CIRCULATION-SALES : This set circulates on 09 April 2019, and will be available at the Hellenic post offices through 08 April 2020, unless previously sold out. Complete sets will be available at the local Hellenic Post Offices and at the Central Philatelic Office until their withdrawal, unless previously sold out.

Also available:

1. ILLUSTRATED FIRST DAY COVERS (3X4.000 pieces)

They have a design related to the subject of the Series. Available at a charge of 7,90 € per set.

2. NUMBERED SET ALBUMS (500 pieces)

Available at a charge of 15,00 € .

3. PREPAID MAXIMUM CARDS (4X1.000 pieces)

Available at a charge of 6,40 € per set.

4. BOOKLETS OF 10 SELF-ADHESIVE STAMPS OF THE LOWEST OVERSEAS WEIGHT CATEGORY (2.500 pieces)

Available at a charge of 9,00 € .

All philatelic products will be available at the Central Philatelic Office (5 Lykourgou str. & Apellou, 100 38 Athens), and at the Post Offices until sold out, except the F.D.C. and the booklets, which will be withdrawn on 08 April 2020.

Collectors will be able to have items franked at the Central Philatelic Office with the special First Day commemorative postmark, providing they have affixed to them stamps from the set responding to the first rate domestic mail, today 0,72 € .