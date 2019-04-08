Aegean Airlines Wins 3 Distinctions in 2019 TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards

Aegean Airlines won three distinctions in this year’s TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice awards. Aegean Airlines won the awards for best regional European airline, for the airline with the best business class and the best airline company of Greece.

According to Fliegerweb.com, TripAdvisor ranks the top airline companies every year taking into account the quality and quantity of reviews and TripAdvisor user rankings over a 12-month period.

“We are proud,” said Dimitris Geroyiannis, managing director of Aegean Airlines. “In 2018 we offered our services to 14 million passengers, we are always trying to improve the Aegean Airlines’ travel experience and to maintain the high level of our services. We are really satisfied that the passengers have again acknowledged these efforts”.