Pireos Street in Athens Closed Due to Heavy Rain, Rainy Weather Forecast Throughout the Week

ATHENS – Traffic police on Monday announced that Pireos Street in Athens has been closed to vehicle traffic in both directions, between the junctions with Hamosternas Street and Petrou Ralli Street, due to the heavy rain.

The weather will be rainy in many parts of Greece throughout the week, according to the meteo weather service of the Athens National Observatory.

On Monday, intense weather phenomena are expected throughout the country with rainstorms in most parts of Greece, starting from the east and south, in Central Macedonia and the islands of the Cyclades and later in the eastern Aegean islands, eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

The storms are expected to be intense and they may be followed by hailstorm. The winds in the Aegean will reach 8.0 on the Beaufort scale. The city of Athens and the whole region of Attica are included in the areas that will be affected by the intense phenomena.

On Tuesday, rain will continue to fall in many parts of Greece but with less intensity than on Monday. Winds will continue to blow from western directions, reaching up to 8.0 Beaufort.