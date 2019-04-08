Trout HRs in 4th Straight; Angels Top Texas After Bee Delay

Trout hit five home runs in the four-game series and became the fourth Angels player to connect five times in one set. The two-time AL MVP went 6 for 11 with nine RBIs in the series. He hit a two-run drive off Kyle Bird in the sixth inning Sunday for a 6-2 lead.

“I’ve got to keep that same approach and just keep doing my job,” Trout said.

Play was stopped in the fifth when bees began flying around the bullpens in left-center field at Angel Stadium. Bird was warming up and kept throwing while swatting away the insects, but his teammates hopped the wall to get away. They ended up standing under what would be the trajectory of Trout’s 422-foot shot two innings later.

Many fans cleared out of the area until the bees eventually left.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward didn’t realize there was an issue until he looked out to make sure Bird was getting loose, “and there was nobody down there,” he said.

Bird might have preferred staying in the bullpen with the bees after leaving a fastball over the middle of the plate to Trout, who became the first player in American League history with five homers in the first four home games of a season.

“He’s not missing anything,” Woodward said. “Typically, you look at a game and most hitters don’t get a lot of pitches. He’s getting one or two and he seems to be hitting them out. Hopefully next time we face him it will be a different result.”

Brian Goodwin also homered for the Angels, who have won three in a row following a five-game losing streak. Justin Anderson (2-0) threw a scoreless inning in relief.

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer for the Rangers. Shelby Miller (0-1) gave up four runs on four hits and three walks and hit one batter in two innings.

The Angels scored four times in the second. Jonathan Lucroy had an RBI single, and Zack Cozart was hit by a pitch to tie it at 2. David Fletcher singled home a run and another scored on Tommy La Stella’s groundout.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus was pleased his offense was able to get those four runs across without any help from Trout.

“Although I say at times that Trout is going to be the bulk of our offense, on any given day we need six or seven guys in the lineup to contribute to consistently score runs,” Ausmus said.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the second when Gallo launched a changeup 441 feet into the stands in right field. It was his fourth home run of the season.

