Sci-Fi Movie Starring Nick Cage Coming to Cyprus

His career on a rebound, Academy Award winning actor Nicolas Cage will star in the $24.6 million science fiction film Jiu Jitsu that will be filmed entirely on Cyprus, giving the island a showcase as it’s on a record run of tourism seasons.

The Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Cyprus) said that the film, that also features martial arts, will be produced by Martin J. Barab and Dimitri Logothetis, who will direct, and also include Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi, Rick Yune, Greek-Canadian actress Marie Avgeropoulos and JuJu Chan, called the “female Bruce Lee” by fans.

“This development is of decisive importance for the development of Cyprus audiovisual sector and for the economy more generally, as it is an important investment with multiple benefits that will promote our country internationally,” Invest Cyprus said.

It was a coup for the agency that had just been given the task of trying to attract films while Greece, which had a reputation for being unfriendly to filmmakers, trying to do the same and reverse that image during an ongoing economic and austerity crisis.

In October, 2018, Invest Cyprus, the Cyprus Tourism Organisation and the Press and Information Office organized the first Cyprus Film Summit 2018 in Nicosia in a bid to lure movies and show itself off as a movie-making country.

Invest Cyprus Senior Officer Lefteris S. Eleftheriou presented the provisions of the Cyprus Film Scheme and announced that Cyprus’ film industry will be named Olivewood. Producers and directors from leading film studios in Hollywood, Pinewood (London) and Bollywood took part in the summit.