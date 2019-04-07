DIMAR Jumps Ship Again, Joins SYRIZA for Elections

ATHENS – Desperately trying to stay in power, the tiny Democratic Left (DIMAR) – having been in a coalition with previous ruling parties before joining the center-left Movement for Change – has switched to align with the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA in an election year.

DIMAR had been led by Fotis Kouvelis, a founding member of the Greek Left party who now is Alternate Defense Minister, having no experience when he was appointed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who had been wooing a fellow left party to bolster his ranks.

Tsipras, who has fallen far behind the party he unseated, the New Democracy Conservatives, with elections required to be held by October, was delighted that DIMAR once again has switched allegiances, conveniently for him with European Parliament elections and those for Greek municipalities coming on May 26.

“I welcome DIMAR to the social and political front of the progressive forces,” Tsipras wrote on Twitter following a meeting with DIMAR leader Thanassis Theoharopoulos at the Maximos Mansion to meet.

After reneging on anti-austerity promises and essentially surrendering to his ideological enemies, Capitalists and bankers, to get a third bailout for Greece in 2015, for 86 bilion euros ($96.6 billion), Tsipras has been trying to re-establish leftist credentials and said SYRIZA and DIMAR would join forces to fight “neoliberalism and the far right.” DIMAR’s decision prompted the resignation of several members of the small center-left party.