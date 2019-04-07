In the Enthusiasm Gap, It’s Socialism over Capitalism

Let us at least for the moment shoo aside the absurd conspiracy theory that Vladimir Putin wanted Donald Trump to win the 2016 election and thus hacked into Facebook and ran anti-Hillary Clinton ads, which magically transformed her supporters into Trumpies, thereby handing him the election. Instead, let’s consider the real reason why Trump won – a reason that proves itself in election after election, and has not failed to be a reliable predictor since perhaps the Nixon-McGovern race in …