PM Tsipras: We are Joining Forces for a New Victorious Course for Greece and Europe

ATHENS – “Today we are joining forces. At the beginning of a new victorious course for Greece and Europe. The period of divisions is over. The new political landscape defines new tasks, new challenges and new opportunities,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday addressing the first major panhellenic meeting of the Progressive Alliance.

He referred to the two historical events of Greece’s exit from the memoranda and the signing of the Prespes Agreement that “rearrange the political priorities”, while adding that the rise of the far-right on a pan-European level “renders a collective progressive response even more necessary.”

“We are here. We are uniting our forces and move forward with greater momentum, strength and determination,” he underlined.

Tsipras pointed out that Europe is at a historic crossroads as the post-war social contract was crushed under the weight of the economic crisis. He referred to the responsibilities of the conservative European political forces that handled the crisis adding that this “strengthened the far-right and the simplistic rhetoric of xenophobia and hatred.”

He also accused main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis of finding attractive the rhetoric and practices of the far-right.

It turned out, he said, that the left has remained firm in the European course when the voices in the European right in favor of a Grexit were increasing. Moreover, it the left along with the Greek people that have saved Europe’s honour on the migration issue.

Tsipras stressed that the nightmare of the far-right rise in Europe will end when inequalities end and that is why “a New Social Contract for a 21st Century Europe is needed”, based on equality and social justice.

“All these interventions are key elements of our strategy for Greece in the new era,” Tsipras said and noted that Greece “cannot subordinate to the sovereignty of the few.”

He stressed that Greece of the new era is Greece of the many, Greece of the new generation, the world of work, the people of labour, science, culture, justice, equality and solidarity.

He stressed that this Greece is building its new national identity and its new national self-confidence as a country synonymous with democracy and freedom, solidarity and cooperation, peace and friendship of the peoples in the Balkans, the South East Mediterranean, Europe.

“Today the heart of democratic Greece spoke. We are joining our forces. Enough with the propaganda. Enough with the lies. Enough with the division,” the prime minister underlined.

“All together for the victory in the European elections that will pave the way for a big victory in the national elections that will prove that Greece does not turn back, that it is on the right side of history,” he said.