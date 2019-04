Indepenent Public Revenue Authority AAADE has launched inspections on construction-related businesses on Mykonos and other Cyclades islands, shutting down five of them for not issuing invoices and imposing fines on seven others.

A ship carrying material from the island of Leros without the necessary invoice was also located at the port of Mykonos.

AADE officers operate undercover, presenting themselves as homebuilders, electricians and other professionals asking to buy materials for their job.