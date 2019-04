NEW YORK – Renowned photographer Robert A. McCabe signed copies of his latest photography book, Mykonos: Portrait of a Vanished Era, at the Galerie Sit Down booth at The Photography Show presented by The Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD) at Pier 94 on Manhattan’s West Side on April 6.

Mr. McCabe spoke with The National Herald at the show about the book, his work, Greece, and especially the Greek islands. When asked how long it took to put together …