Miraculous Icon of the Panagia Kardiotissa at Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – On Friday, April 5, on the occasion of the 4th Salutations to the Most Holy Theotokos, the miraculous icon of Panagia Kardiotissa, originating from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. George in Pennsylvania, was brought to Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn for veneration.

The Presiding priest of the community, Archimandrite Eugene Pappas and a multitude of believers welcomed the sacred icon accompanied by Archbishop Daniel of Pamphilon of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA.

A Doxology in honor of the icon followed, as well as the Holy Agrypnia, and Saturday morning, the Archieratic Divine Liturgy. Archbishop Daniel spoke with The National Herald and expressed his joy in being at the historic Three Hierarchs Church, where, he said, a large number of Ukrainian Christians attend church.

“With the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America, we brought the miraculous icon of the Virgin Mary so that the faithful can venerate it and pray. We wish that with so many problems in the world, the Virgin Mary brings hope, light, protection, and love. Blessings for a happy Easter.”

Fr. Eugene Pappas, visibly moved, spoke to TNH about the blessing brought by the sacred icon to the community and thanked Archbishop Daniel for the great honor he bestowed on them. He said, “From this icon everyday there has been eight years of flowing and dripping myrrh fragrant as roses. Thousands of believers across America venerate it for their physical and mental health. The miracles of the icon are truly incalculable. The miraculous icon of the Virgin Mary has traveled to many American cities and for the first time comes to New York.”

Fr. Mark Leasure, presiding priest of St. George Church which houses the miraculous icon, said that since 2011, the icon of the Virgin Mary, which was made in the Agia Skepi Holy Monastery in Pennsylvania, has healed hundreds of people from cancer, heart disease, and other serious diseases, while dozens of women who were unable to conceive became mothers.

He said, “Every day, we receive letters with prayers from all over the world and all are read in front of the icon.”

Parish Council President John Eugenis, thanked the faithful who attended, as well as TNH, which, as he said, always supports and promotes the community of the Three Hierarchs. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes, expressed his emotion for the icon’s presence and wished everyone a Happy Easter with health and joy.