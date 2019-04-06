George Marcus Chosen as Grand Marshal of NY’s Greek Parade

NEW YORK – Greek-American business tycoon George M. Marcus has been chosen to be the Grand Marshal of New York’s 2019 Greek Independence Day Parade, scheduled for Sunday, April 14 at 1:30 PM.

When the decision to make Marcus Grand Marshal was made, Marcus happily accepted the honor bestowed upon him. This year, unlike in years past, the parade organizers have not officially invited any representatives of the political leadership of Greece – only local government officials have been invited.

Born George Mathew Moutsanas in 1941 on the island of Euboea in Greece, Marcus emigrated to the United States in 1945. He graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in Economics. He was subsequently honored by his alma mater as its Alumnus of the Millennium in 1999 and was given an honorary doctorate from the school as well.

As one of the biggest and most powerful Greek-American businessman, Marcus has $1.5 billion dollars in assets. He founded G.M. Marcus & Company which evolved into Marcus & Millichap Company, where he still serves as Chairman. He also serves as the Chairman of Essex Property Trust (ESS) as well as Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI), both of which he founded and ultimately took public.

Marcus supports many organizations of the Greek- American community. He founded and is the current president of the National Hellenic Society, which brings together distinguished Greek-Americans on a national level to preserve their heritage.

His considerable commitments to the Greek Orthodox Church and the Community include memberships on the boards of directors of the Modern Greek Studies Foundation, the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco, International Orthodox Christian Charities, the Elios Society of Northern California, Leadership 100, and many others. He is also involved with The Hellenic Initiative, the Washington Oxi Day Foundation, and the Taube Foundation.

Marcus’ many awards include the Oxi Day Award, the Axion Award from Hellenic-American Professional Society, American Hellenic Institute Entrepreneurial Award, and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1993. In 2016, he received an Honorary Degree of Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross and Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

As permanent residents of California, Marcus and his wife, Judy, are also majority owners of two Greek restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area – the world-renowned Kokkari Restaurant in San Francisco and Evvia Restaurant in Palo Alto. They have four children: Mary Jane, John, Demetra, and Alexandria, and five grandchildren: Yianni, Jana, Jayden, Evvie, and Marlowe.

Joining George Marcus as honorary Marshals of the New York Greek Independence Day Parade are Hermione Katsifas (sister of the slain Konstantinos Katsifas who was killed by Albanian special forces near the Greek-Albanian border after the Albanian police tried to arrest him for raising a Greek flag and shooting a rifle during the “OXI Day” celebrations in October of 2018) and Eleni Theocharous (a Cypriot pediatric surgeon who was elected to the European Parliament in 2009 and re-elected in 2014).