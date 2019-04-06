Nothing Says Zito H Hellas Like Freskos Souvlaki

Actor-restaurateur Peter Vouras made sure to have the Greek flag flying outside his New Haven, CT spot Freskos and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark Greek Independence Day, inviting city officials for the occasion and making sure there were plenty of souvlakis to go around.

It doubled as chance to open his second location three years after opening one in Hamden, the New Haven Independent wrote.

Mayor Toni Harp said the restaurant adds another layer of diversity to the city’s gourmet food scene. “Freskos offers fresh authentic Greek food,” she said. “And it stands above the competition offering authentic food in the beautiful, light-filled settings.” Peter couldn’t have said it better.

The menu also includes grape leaves and hummus and a version of the Greek salad horiatiki.

On Monday, March 25 lunch customers got the extra bonus of listening to a musician on the bouzouki.