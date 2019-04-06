The Parthenon – Nashville’s – Hosting Music Series

The replica of the famed Parthenon in Tennessee – a music city – presented a music series that began on March 24 featuring classical and choral music composed specifically for the setting.

Titled Echo, the performances took place in front of the 42-foot statue of Athena in a space fittingly known for how sounds echo, said Fox 17 in a feature.

The opening performance was by The Lockeland Strings, a series of original works from local artists, instrumentalists, and composers. Other performances featured a modern classical a-cappella choir by alumni of the Trevecca Madrigalians and also chamber music.